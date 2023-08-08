City workers vote to authorize strike in San Jose

(KRON) — The voting is done and 99% percent of 4,500 San Jose city workers have voted to authorize a strike, according to an announcement made by city leaders on Monday.

Though the workers are not on strike yet, they have voted to authorize a strike if they feel it’s necessary. The bargaining committees have scheduled a three-day strike starting on August 15.

The workers are looking for a pay raise. The city is offering a five percent raise for the first year but the workers say that’s not hardly enough

The workers including 911 dispatchers, librarians, airport workers and city inspectors Right now the two sides are about 20 million dollars apart.

The announcement on whether they will go on strike will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.