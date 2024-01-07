Watch: US Coast Guard rescues dog who fell down Oregon cliff

PORTLAND, Ore. (NewsNation) — Dramatic video captured the moment a family dog was rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew.

According to NewsNation affiliate KOIN in Portland, the dog fell down a cliff in Ecola State Park in Cannon Beach on New Year’s Day.

An aircrew flew down from Astoria to the state park to assist in the rescue, according to the Coast Guard and a rescue swimmer was sent out. Officials said they helped put the dog into a hoisting basket so it could be lifted back up to safety.

The owner told the Coast Guard the dog was taken to an emergency vet but is expected to recover.