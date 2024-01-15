Coast Guard suspends search for survivors in Half Moon Bay plane crash

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Coast Guard has suspended the search for possible survivors after a plane crashed Sunday night near Half Moon Bay. The crash happened around 7:13 p.m. near Moss Beach Distillery. On Monday, the Coast Guard announced it was calling off the search for survivors.

A plane was located in the Pacific Ocean at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to SMCSO Sgt. Philip Hallworth, following a search with drones that found possible wreckage in the water. The aircraft was first located upside down on its head, Hallworth said.

Hallworth confirmed the sheriff’s office is unsure of the number of passengers on board or their names at this time. A search and rescue operation continued Monday morning at 5 a.m., consisting of around 30 personnel, Hallworth said.

“It’s never easy to make the decision to suspend search efforts, and our deepest sympathies go out to the families involved in this incident,” said Ian McGoohan, operations unit controller at the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco Command Center. “We are truly grateful for the efforts of our partners assisting in search efforts.”

Agencies, including the San Mateo Fire Department, San Mateo Police Department, and a California Highway Patrol Helicopter aircrew, also assisted with search efforts.

The crews started to bring in wreckage consistent with a plane crash as of Monday morning, authorities said.

Wreckage of a plane near Half Moon Bay Airport found on Jan. 15, 2024.

The plane crash happened a few miles away from the Half Moon Bay Airport at 9850 Cabrillo Hwy. The United States Coast Guard, California Highway Patrol and fire crews responded to the crash on Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Nation Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The FAA released a preliminary statement Monday that said a small aircraft of unknown make or model was involved in the crash.

This story will be updated.