Colorado braces for massive winter storm, several feet of snow expected in some areas

DENVER (NewsNation Now) — Some parts of Colorado could see several feet of snow as a massive snowstorm moves into the region this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of northeast and north

central Colorado Friday as 1-2 inches of heavy snow per hour and near blizzard conditions are expected, making travel in the area “difficult if not impossible” from Saturday morning through Monday.

While many areas are expected to get 1-3 feet of snow throughout the weekend, NewsNation affiliate KDVR reports that Boulder could receive up to 48 inches, making it the largest snowstorm since 2003.

[Update] A significant winter storm will impact the Central Rockies/central High Plains this weekend, bringing as much as 1 to 3 feet of snow. Strong winds/heavy wet snow will result in difficult to impossible travel conditions, scattered power outages, and impacts to livestock. pic.twitter.com/qXHzs0W6Gd — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) March 12, 2021

During a virtual news conference Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis urged residents to stay home except for emergencies during the height of the storm, which he said is expected to deliver a mix of rain and snow.

Polis is also activating about 50 National Guard troops to help first responders conduct any search and rescues required during the storm.

Polis said the state agriculture department is on standby to help farmers and ranchers touched by the storm.

Forecast image provided by KDVR meteorologist Chris Tomer

“You don’t want to be one of those people to be searched down and rescued,” Polis said, urging residents to stay put. “Use your common sense. If it starts to snow, it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

The Colorado Department of Transportation has transferred crews and equipment from the high country to the Front Range and will prioritize keeping interstates open. But it will institute safety closures if needed, said John Lorme, the agency’s director of maintenance and operations.

Lorme noted that hundreds of motorists were stranded during a 2019 blizzard in which National Guard soldiers and airmen helped local law enforcement rescue people stranded in their cars.

Polis urged those with COVID-19 vaccine appointments this weekend to check with their providers for any cancellations. Colorado has received the week’s shipments of vaccines from the federal government, so supplies won’t be disrupted, he said.

“If they have canceled, don’t panic, your vaccine is still there,” the governor said.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KDVR contributed to this report.