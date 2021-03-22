Colorado leaders react to Boulder supermarket shooting

BOULDER, Co. (NewsNation Now) — Colorado’s governor and its senators have expressed their prayers in light of the ongoing active shooter situation at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket.
Gov. Jared Polis said “his heart is breaking” as he continues to monitor the shooting. He also added that every resource will be made available to those responding to the scene.
Sen. John Hickenlooper, who is also a former governor of Colorado, expressed his gratefulness for the officers responding and prayers for those involved. Sen. Michael Bennet also tweeted his prayers for the Boulder community.
It’s unclear if anyone had been injured, but a shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the King Soopers store in handcuffs by two police officers.
Television helicopter video showed many law enforcement vehicles and officers outside the store and at least three helicopters on the building’s roof.
Authorities called it still a “very active scene,” as of 5:18 p.m. CST. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is responding to the scene.
NewsNation affiliate KDVR and The Associated Press contributed to this report.