Colorado paramedic using dog’s death as motivation to help save others 

DENVER, (KDVR) — A Denver dog is on the road to recovery just days after his owner said he somehow ingested methamphetamine on their evening stroll.

Haden Carr said his 3-year-old golden retriever Mister suddenly started acting strange when they got home.

“He just wasn’t able to relax, whatsoever. He was panting a lot, he wouldn’t drink any water,” said Carr. “It appeared to me that he was having a dog anxiety attack.”

Carr said he immediately took Mister to an emergency veterinarian, where blood tests revealed the methamphetamine exposure.

NewsNation affiliate KDVR’s story caught the attention of Westminster Fire Safety Medical Officer Eric “Odie” Roth, who specializes in K9 first aid and CPR.

“There’s a lot of dangers out in the world when you own a pet,” he said. “Walking on paths is one of them, unfortunately.”

Roth said Carr did the right thing seeking medical attention right away, but said he often encounters pet owners who wait too long to get help.

“One of the things we like to say is, train through education, not through tragedy,” said Roth. “There’s no 911 for dogs, and unfortunately you are it. A lot of their care is going to depend on what you do.”

Roth said his passion for saving animals comes out of a tragic situation he went through years ago when he watched his dog die in front of his eyes.

“Unfortunately, I lost a Saint Bernard. His name was Sampson, and he died from bloat right in front of me,” he said. “I really believe with a little bit of education, a little bit of knowledge, maybe I could have made things different for Sampson.”

Roth has now devoted his time outside of his day job to helping train people in K9 first aid and CPR. To date, he and former paramedic Dan Ponce have trained more than 4,000 people, including first responders.

“You really need to be aware of the dangers that are out there, and more importantly, really knowing what’s normal for your dog,” said Roth.