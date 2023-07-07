Recent brush fires, coming heat wave ignite concerns in California

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: Marin County firefighters pull a hose up a hill during a controlled burn training on June 16, 2023 in San Rafael, California. Newly hired seasonal firefighters with the Marin County Fire Department participated in a live fire wildfire training as firefighters prepare for California wildfire season. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A pair of overnight brush fires combined with an upcoming heat wave has sparked concern about the possibility of larger wildfires igniting across Southern California.

Fire crews responded to a brush fire burning in the hills above Sylmar around 1 a.m. Friday, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

They arrived to find flames burning in medium to heavy brush on both sides of the street near Lopez Canyon Park.

It took about 30 minutes for the firefighters to douse the quarter-acre fire, the Fire Department stated.

Debris from fireworks were located along the hillside but it was unclear if they sparked the wildfire.

No injuries were reported and no homes were threatened during the incident.

A fire also ignited late Thursday in Rowland Heights.

Crews responded around 11 p.m. to the 18000 block of East Vantage Point Drive.

Flames burned dangerously close to homes in this incident but firefighters managed to douse the fire in about 45 minutes.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.

The fires serve as a warning to residents as the Southland prepares for another heat wave next week.

Forecasters are calling for high temperatures to return to the region beginning Monday or Tuesday and continue at least through the week and into the weekend.

Afternoon temperatures are likely to exceed 100 degrees in the Antelope Valley and rise well into the 90s in the warmer locations of Los Angeles, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

There is further concern that the heat wave could continue into the following week, possibly putting stress on the power grid.

Residents were urged to be prepared and have a plan in place for family and friends.