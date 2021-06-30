Connecticut banning plastic bags starting July 1

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The ban on plastic shopping bags in Connecticut is taking effect Thursday, July 1.

It’s the second step of the state’s single-use plastic bag law that triggered a 10-cent tax in August 2019.

Customers won’t be able to get a plastic bag at grocery and retail checkouts starting Thursday, not even for a fee. Some stores have been offering paper bags or reusable bags, including plastic bags thicker than 4.0 mils, and will be allowed to continue doing so, fee or no fee.

If a store continues to charge 10-cents for a plastic bag, they would be breaking the law. Customers can get a refund from the Department of Revenue Services if that happens.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags moving forward.

This ban will not affect the plastic bags offered in the produce or meat aisles or newspaper bags.