Cop who died in training was targeted, family attorney says

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — An attorney representing the family of a Los Angeles police officer who died during training earlier this year alleges that the victim was targeted and killed because he was investigating fellow officers, KTLA reported.

Bradley Gage, an attorney representing Houston Tipping’s family, told NewsNation he filed a claim on Oct. 3 that alleges “whistleblower retaliation.”

“That whistleblower retaliation is based on the fact that we understand officer Tipping was investigating allegations of criminal misconduct,” Gage said. “That is supported by a police report that was written by him that I am in possession of. It’s also corroborated by the alleged victim who has provided us with confirmation of those claims.”

NewsNation affiliate KTLA contributed to this report.