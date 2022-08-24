PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Police in California are investigating a “suspicious death” after a deceased woman, believed to have been dead for over a year, was found in her home with another woman claiming to be her daughter.

Officers with the Petaluma Police Department responded to the residence just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, after neighbors said 20-30 packages had accumulated on the porch and no one was answering the door, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

The woman who lived in the home had “not been seen for several weeks” either, according to police.

Officers eventually entered the home and found the dead woman in the living room. Police said she was in “the advanced stages of decomposition” and estimated that she had been dead for more than a year.

There was also an adult female in the home, who officers found in a bedroom. She claimed to be the dead woman’s daughter, telling officers that the deceased woman had died of natural causes in April 2021. The purported daughter was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. Police also said the home they shared was “uninhabitable” based on its interior conditions.

The local coroner’s office has yet to confirm the cause of death. An investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing, but police said there were “no outstanding suspects or safety concerns in the neighborhood” as of Tuesday.

The Petaluma Police Department Investigations Team and members of the Crime Scene Investigations Team are investigating the death. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPD’s Daniel Boyd at dboyd@cityofpetaluma.org or by phone at 707-778-4334.