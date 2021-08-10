FILE – In this March 17, 2005 file photo Scott Peterson is escorted by two San Mateo County Sheriff deputies to a waiting van in Redwood City, Calif. (AP Photo/Justin Sullivan, Pool, File)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Two high profile California criminal cases could come together if convicted killer Scott Peterson testifies in the trial of the man accused of murdering Kristin Smart.

Peterson’s name was mentioned by the defense attorney for Paul Flores, the man accused of killing Smart 25 years ago, during a pre-trial hearing.

Flores was the last person seen with her in 1996 after they attended a party at California Polytechnic State University.

According to the defense, Scott and Laci Peterson were among the students who were also at that party.

Years later, Peterson was convicted in the murder of Laci and their unborn son.

Prosecutors in the Flores case have stressed that Peterson was ruled out long ago as a suspect in Smart’s murder.

One legal analyst told NewsNationNow.com the mere mention of Peterson is a tactical move.

“What the defense is trying to do is sow seeds of doubt and cast doubt on the investigations into their clients and say ‘look, Scott Peterson, one of the most notorious murderers in the country went to school with Kristin Smart and he’s already been looked at. What’s going on here? Why aren’t we focusing on Scott Peterson?'” explained former prosecutor Steve Clark. “I think it’s a red herring but it’s a very sensational way to proceed in this case.”

A spokesperson for the Peterson family told NewsNationNow.com that Scott remains at San Quentin State Prison. They said there are no indications of a transfer to the jail in San Luis Obispo and there’s been no subpoena for his testimony in the Smart case.