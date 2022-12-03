Couple adopts twins born of 30-year-old frozen embryos

(NewsNation) — A set of infant twins are being called the oldest babies in the world after they were conceived using embryos frozen 30 years ago.

The parents of the twins, Phillip and Rachel Ridgeway, joined NewsNation’s “Prime” from their home in Vancouver, Washington, on Saturday to tell us about the two newest members of their family.

The embryos belonged to an anonymous married couple, who froze them back in 1992 and donated them.

The twins joined the Ridgeway’s growing family, including their four other children.

“They love their siblings, they were involved in the process from the very beginning of the application process and all that and so they’ve been excited about it,” Rachel said.

