SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Firefighters and veterinarians rescued a horse and rider Thursday after they fell off a steep trail and rolled down an embankment in San Diego.
The accident happened in a wilderness area about three-quarters of a mile east of state Route 56 off Carmel Valley Road, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
After a helicopter air-lifted the horse named Mackey to safety, SDFD crews and team members from San Diego Humane Society’s Response team helped catch her. She was then loaded into a trailer and returned home.
Neither the animal nor the woman who had been riding it were injured, SDFD reported.
Latest News
- Wildfires rage in California while severe flooding hits Arizona
- Passport backlog ruining vacations, inspiring scammers
- Video: Woman using walker violently robbed, struck with pot on New York sidewalk
- Crews rescue rider, horse that fell into ravine in San Diego
- Video: Off-duty officer praised after rescuing two from burning car in California