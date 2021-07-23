Crews rescue rider, horse that fell into ravine in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Firefighters and veterinarians rescued a horse and rider Thursday after they fell off a steep trail and rolled down an embankment in San Diego.

The accident happened in a wilderness area about three-quarters of a mile east of state Route 56 off Carmel Valley Road, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

After a helicopter air-lifted the horse named Mackey to safety, SDFD crews and team members from San Diego Humane Society’s Response team helped catch her. She was then loaded into a trailer and returned home.

Neither the animal nor the woman who had been riding it were injured, SDFD reported.

