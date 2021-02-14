Crews respond to fire on top floor of The Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of first responders converged on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night for a report of a fire at The Cosmopolitan hotel.

The call originally came out just before 8 p.m. The Clark County Fire Department responded.

Once on the scene, crews found smoke in the hallway of the 51st floor. That led firefighters to a fire on a balcony in one of the units.

Crews evacuated the unit and the rest of the 51st floor.

Maintenance staff and firefighters then used The Cosmopolitan’s smoke removal system to clear the air. There was no fire found on any other floors.

Officials say multiple people were taken to Sunrise Hospital with minor injuries.

Metro Police assisted with traffic control on Las Vegas Boulevard. The southbound lanes were closed for a short period of time during the response.

The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation.

A total of 72 personnel from CCFD responded to the incident.