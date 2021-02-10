Crews respond to oil spill at Chevron Refinery in Northern California

RICHMOND, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Hazardous Materials crews are responding to a report of an oil spill near the Chevron Refinery in Richmond on Monday afternoon, according to the Contra Costa Health Services.
The spill reportedly occurred at a wharf near the refinery. Officials advise all to avoid the area if possible.
According to Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia, “there is currently a 5 gallon per min. leak of a petroleum product.” Gioia also said that the Chevron and Fire Agency is on the scene working to boom to the leak.
A public health advisory has been issued for Richmond, North Richmond and San Pablo.
Officials say the incident at the refinery could impact residents’ respiratory sensitivities, however, ‘most people will not be affected.’
People may experience eye, skin, nose, or throat irritation. If you experience one of these symptoms, you are advised to stay inside and rinse the area that is irritated.