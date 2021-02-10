Crews respond to oil spill at Chevron Refinery in Northern California

RICHMOND, CA – MARCH 03: A view of a Chevron refinery on March 3, 2015 in Richmond, California. U.S. gas prices have surged an average of 39 cents in the past 35 days as a result of the price of crude oil prices increases, scheduled seasonal refinery maintenance beginning and a labor dispute at a Tesoro refinery. It is predicted that the price of gas will continue to rise through March. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Hazardous Materials crews are responding to a report of an oil spill near the Chevron Refinery in Richmond on Monday afternoon, according to the Contra Costa Health Services.

The spill reportedly occurred at a wharf near the refinery. Officials advise all to avoid the area if possible.

According to Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia, “there is currently a 5 gallon per min. leak of a petroleum product.” Gioia also said that the Chevron and Fire Agency is on the scene working to boom to the leak.

A public health advisory has been issued for Richmond, North Richmond and San Pablo.

Our Hazardous Materials team is responding to a reported oil spill at a wharf near Chevron’s Richmond refinery. Stay out of the area if possible. Eye, skin, nose or throat irritation possible — if so go inside and rinse with water. Updates https://t.co/p8RBaWErb2 — Contra Costa Health Services (@CoCoHealth) February 10, 2021

Officials say the incident at the refinery could impact residents’ respiratory sensitivities, however, ‘most people will not be affected.’

People may experience eye, skin, nose, or throat irritation. If you experience one of these symptoms, you are advised to stay inside and rinse the area that is irritated.