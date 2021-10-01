SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Friday marks the return of the cruise industry in San Diego with ships departing the port on the first trips since spring 2020.

The Disney Wonder was set to leave San Diego Friday on a four-day cruise to Cabo San Lucas and back. A second ship, the Grand Princess, was scheduled to make a port call in San Diego Friday after departing Los Angeles for Ensenada on Sept. 30.

The Port of San Diego says crew members and eligible guests must be fully vaccinated, one of the many measures ports and cruise lines are taking in an effort to curb COVID-19. Children and those with medical exemptions must provide negative PCR test results between three days and 24 hours before embarking, port leadership said in a news release.

The first voyages to carry passengers to or from San Diego since the industry shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic also mean the return of a large source of revenue for the region. More than 170 scheduled cruise calls were canceled since March of last year, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, a partner of NewsNation affiliate KSWB. It translated to an economic loss of nearly $300 million.

San Diego is California’s third busiest cruise port behind Long Beach and Los Angeles, according to the port, and each voyage that begins and ends in San Diego has an estimated economic impact of $2 million. One stop on a cruise itinerary generates up to almost $600,000, according to port leadership.

The port anticipates more than 100 cruise calls through May 2022, primarily from Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises and Disney Cruise Line.

Coronavirus measures in place for the return of cruises in San Diego include: