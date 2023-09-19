DA to charge Las Vegas teen as an adult in apparent intentional hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A video of a Las Vegas teenager appearing to purposely hit a cyclist, who died from his injuries, has gone viral — weeks after it first aired on NewsNation affialte KLAS August.

The deadly hit-and-run crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Aug. 14 near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway. At the time, police classified the event as a hit-and-run. In late August, video of the incident, appearing to show it was an intentional act, surfaced online.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson released a statement Monday about the deadly hit-and-run crash that killed 64-year-old Andreas Probst.

“I am confident that justice will be served in this matter once the investigation is complete and the appropriate charges have been filed,” Wolfson said.

Prosecutors have filed charges in the juvenile system and additional charges may be filed, according to the statement released Monday. The District Attorney’s Office was seeking to charge the teen as an adult. In Nevada, if a 16-year-old or 17-year-old is charged with murder, the case is automatically moved to the adult system. The process is referred to as “certification.”

An investigation into his passenger who appeared to record video of the fatal crash is ongoing.

Probst, a retired police chief, was riding his bicycle in a designated bike lane when the driver appeared to intentionally swerve to hit Probst in a stolen car. Probst was taken to University Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

The teenager did not stop at the scene. His passenger recorded the incident. The video was posted on social media. Police said the suspect was involved in another hit-and-run crash before he hit Probst. He was also reportedly involved in several other vehicle thefts that day, according to officers.

Las Vegas Metro police announced on Aug. 31 that they arrested the teenager and brought him to Clark County Juvenile Hall on charges related to the deadly hit-and-run.

Detectives became aware of the incident on Aug. 29 after learning about the video posted on social media and determined that it was an intentional act, police said.

The case is shedding light on juvenile crime in the Las Vegas valley, as well as an alarming increase in stolen Hyundai and Kia models.

“I think it is an example of what is happening in the valley,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said during an interview Monday with the 8 News Now Investigators. “With the Kias and Hyundais that are being stolen exponentially more now than ever before because of a TikTok and YouTube video which went again viral. Yes, I think it is a consequence, if you will, of the juveniles that are on social media, that are watching what others are posting.”

In the jurisdiction of Las Vegas Metro Police, the department reported a dramatic increase when comparing the first six months of 2022 and 2023. For Hyundai models, there was a 498% increase, and for stolen Kia models, there was a 382% increase, according to investigators.

Homicide detectives and detectives responsible for investigating serious crashes in the LVMPD Fatal Detail unit are working on the investigation.

It is unclear if the teen’s passenger had been taken into custody.

The KLAS Investigators have learned that the teen has a history in the juvenile system and attended a recent court appearance after he had been taken into custody. The teen was not yet officially charged as an adult because of the ongoing investigation. The teenager has a history in the juvenile system.

Las Vegas Metro Police are asking anyone with information to call 702-828-3521 or email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.