Damaged Breonna Taylor sculpture in Oakland stolen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The sculpture made in honor of Breonna Taylor that was destroyed over the weekend in Oakland has now been stolen, according to artist Leo Carson.

Carson posted to Instagram an image of the sculpture missing saying, “I went by just now and she’s gone.”

Carson told NewsNation affiliate KRON4 that “the vandals are continuing their campaign of intimidation against the Black Lives Matter Movement and we must resist their attempt to erase Breonna’s image.”

Taylor is the Kentucky woman killed in her home earlier this year by police in Louisville.

The sculpture was put up just two weeks ago in downtown Oakland and was broken into pieces this weekend.

This definitely has been upsetting not only for the sculptor but others who are advocates for the Black Lives Matter movement.

This bust was designed to be a symbol against injustice and now the sculptor is planning to rebuild it and make it stronger than before.