Daughter accused of wanting father killed in Las Vegas murder-for-hire plot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman allegedly offered a person $10,000 to kill her father in a murder-for-hire plot that has been ongoing since last year, documents obtained by NewsNation affiliate KLAS said.

Monique Williams, 35, faces charges of solicitation to commit murder and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, records showed.

In October 2022, a person contacted Metro police alleging Williams had “solicited” another person to commit murder, documents said. A person told police they spoke to Monique about “having someone intentionally killed.”

A person showed police a message sent on Facebook where Williams reportedly said, “I got another job to do for hella heats and it’s easy,” police said, adding Williams mentioned several firearms in the message. She also offered the person $10,000, police said.

Williams then messaged a person “a picture of the address, house and picture of the intended target with a female,” police said. Police suspect the intended target was Williams’ father, they said.

Police served a search warrant on Williams’ home in mid-October where officers took phones, firearms and other items, they said. Police seized six phones during the search, four of which were in a nightstand in the home’s master bedroom, officers said.

Police also interviewed Williams who said she had not been in contact with her father in years and that she did not even know his phone number, documents said. During the interview, Williams denied asking a person to kill her father.

Later in the interview, Williams told police she had been texting her father pretending to be her mother, documents said. Investigators suspect Williams was going after her father’s assets.

“Monique talked to her dad about the fact that he and her mother, [redacted], weren’t really divorced,” police said in court documents. “They also talked about money that would be owed to him and [other] family members through an inheritance since [redacted’s] mother passed away.”

Police arrested Williams on Thursday, July 27, as she returned to Metro Headquarters to retrieve items taken during the search, documents said.

Williams’ criminal history includes a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, which was pleaded down to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct, police said.

In 2015, Williams pleaded guilty to felony DUI. A judge later sentenced her to a minimum of 14 months in prison.

Williams remained in custody Tuesday on $10,000 bail, records showed.