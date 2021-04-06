Stabbing nearby prompts lockdown at Denver campus of University of Colorado

DENVER (NewsNation Now) — The Auraria campus of the University of Colorado Denver was on lockdown Tuesday as police investigate a stabbing nearby.

An alert issued from the university’s Twitter account urged students to “Run, hide, or fight if appropriate.”

Denver police said a man was stabbed in the area of the light rail station on 5th St. by the Auraria campus. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Police said a suspect is in custody related to the stabbing.

Details on the victim’s condition were not shared. Police said there is no known threat or danger to the area; the university says the lockdown is now lifted.

Auraria Campus Police & Denver Police continue to investigate a stabbing near 5th & Walnut. A suspect is in custody. Campus is re-open. — CU Denver Alerts (@CUDenverAlerts) April 6, 2021

This is a developing story; check back for updates