Dick Van Dyke seen handing out cash to job seekers outside California nonprofit

(NEXSTAR) — “Mary Poppins” star Dick Van Dyke stopped by a Malibu, California nonprofit that is helping job seekers during the pandemic and passed out a stack of bills Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The 95-year-old Hollywood legend showed up with a wad of cash that afternoon to the Malibu Community Labor Exchange, which helps match employers and people seeking day jobs.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail purportedly show Van Dyke passing money through his car window to the small group of people assembled outside.

The Emmy-winning actor was apparently taking care of some errands that day, stopping by a CVS before driving to a bank ATM to withdraw the bills, according to The Independent. It is unknown how much he gave.

Van Dyke was born in 1925 in West Plains, Missouri, the son of a stenographer and a salesman.

He is known for his work in “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” “What A Way To Go,” “The Morning After,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Carol Burnett Show,” among others.