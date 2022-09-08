DNA linked to Las Vegas official tied suspect to slaying

(NewsNation) — DNA belonging to Las Vegas elected official Robert Telles was found underneath the fingernails of slain journalist Jeff German, who was stabbed seven times outside his home last week.

German had multiple defensive wounds and is believed to have fought for his life against his attacker, who police believe is Telles, the Clark County administrator being investigated by German as an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Investigators laid out the brutal details of German’s killing in both court and a news conference Thursday, laying out DNA and witness evidence that tied Telles to the slaying.

Prosecutors believe Telles was upset with German over reporting that detailed dysfunction and turmoil within Telles’ public office, which included a possible relationship between Telles and a younger staffer.

“The published articles regarding a public figure, the public administrator’s office, ruined his political career, likely his marriage, and this was him lashing out at the cause,” Chief Deputy Clark County District Attorney Richard Scow said of Telles.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in his Las Vegas office on May 11, 2022. Authorities served search warrants at Telles home on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in connection with the fatal stabbing of German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Prosecutors say Telles waited outside of German’s home in a red SUV registered to his wife before the killing. When German emerged from his garage Friday, Telles attacked him in his yard, stabbing him seven times, including in the neck and torso, prosecutors said.

Police tracked that vehicle leaving Telles’ neighborhood and driving to German’s house.

A neighbor of German’s had captured footage of a suspect wearing a large straw hat and coat leaving the area. A cut up straw hat matching the hat in the surveillance footage and a cut up, bloody pair of shoes were found by police during the investigation. DNA found on the hat and shoes linked Telles to the evidence.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Elana Lee Graham called a police report detailing the attack “chilling,” including the discovery of wounds on German’s arms and DNA believed to be from Telles in German’s fingernails.

“He was fighting for his life,” the judge said of the 69-year-old longtime journalist. “It appears from this report that Mr. Telles was waiting … and called (German) over to the side of his own home.”

Telles was taken into custody by police at his home following a brief standoff Wednesday night. Police said he had self-inflicted wounds and may have taken narcotics in a suicide attempt prior to his arrest, according to KLAS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.