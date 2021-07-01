Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer faces restraining order, domestic violence allegations

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — On the mound, Trevor Bauer has been reliable for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 30 year old pitcher won the Cy Young award as the best pitcher in the league last year, and was rewarded with a lucrative new contract.

But this week, a California woman pitched him a restraining order for domestic violence and it’s been granted by the court. The woman is also cooperating with Pasadena police in seeking criminal charges against Bauer.

In court documents, the woman admits “I agreed to have consensual sex. However, I did not agree or consent to what he did next. I did not agree to being sexually assaulted.”

According to the court filing there were two sexual encounters in April and May, and both times the accuser claims Bauer strangled her with her own hair until she lost consciousness. That’s when she claims Bauer took things further.

On the first occasion, she alleges, “I woke up face down on the bed disoriented, I began realizing that he was having sex with me in my anus, which I never communicated that I wanted, nor did I consent.”

“If you’re unconscious, you cannot consent,” Elizabeth Jeglic, with the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said. “And if you are assaulted when you’re unconscious, that is clearly an assault.”

The court filings include text exchanges, hospital records and graphic photos of cuts and bruises allegedly inflicted by Bauer.

In a statement his agent said, “We have messages that show the woman repeatedly asking for rough sexual encounters involving requests to be choked out and slapped in the face. In both of their encounters. She went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually, and he did what was asked.”

In response, the woman’s attorney said, “The pictures evidencing the unconsented abuse do not lie. Any suggestion that she was not the victim of assault is not only false and defamatory, but in fact, perpetuates the abuse.”

Pasadena police confirmed an ongoing investigation involving Bauer and allegations of assault.

“Ultimately, with BDSM there’s a lot of gray areas,” Jeglic said. “But, when it comes down to it, the case law suggests that physical assault is physical assault and you cannot consent to being beaten up.”

Bauer is currently with the team in Washington, D.C. to play against the Nationals. The Dodgers are expected to visit President Biden in the White House this weekend. It’s unclear if Bauer will attend.