Dog returned to shelter finds forever home with Army veteran

DENVER (KDVR) — Baby Girl, a 6-year-old shelter dog, is no baby. And Army veteran Keith Wade has been around the block a time or two.

Baby Girl was adopted from Denver’s MaxFund No-Kill Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in March, only to be brought back. Hers is a story of homelessness, injuries and arthritis.

Wade’s story is even more traumatic. Driving on a highway last year to attend the birth of his daughter, his vehicle was hit simultaneously by an SUV and a semitrailer. In the accident, Wade sustained numerous injuries. And, he said, his heart stopped.

But thanks to the shelter, which expedited the process of adoption, and Baby Girl, Wade’s beat goes on, as Baby Girl has moved into her new home for the first time.

“I’m not alone anymore,” he told NewsNation.

“The bond happened when I heard her story,” Wade explained. “When I heard her story, I said, ‘This is me.'”

That common ground has helped form a bond between the injured vet and the dog he has welcomed into his home.

“I understand what it’s like to be alone,” Wade said. “I understand what it’s like to be hurt and traumatized and you’re by yourself and still love people.”