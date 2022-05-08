Duane “Dog” Chapman, also known as “Dog” the Bounty Hunter, is investigating the murders of a newlywed couple in Utah.

Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner were killed back in August 2021 in the Moab area. The couple went camping in the La Sal Mountains outside Arches National Park before they were shot multiple times.

With their case still unsolved, Schulte’s father invited Dog’s team to help with the investigation. A representative for Schulte’s father says they are hopeful Dog will bring more attention to the case and persuade people to talk to authorities.

(Crystal Turner, left, Kylen Schulte, right, courtesy of GCSO)

“Kylen Schulte’s father has invited our team to assist,” Chapman posted on social media. “You may recall that Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were in Moab around the time of the murders but no definite link between the two cases has yet been substantiated.”

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office in the area insists that neither Petito nor Laundrie were involved in the deaths of Schulte and Turner, citing electronic evidence transmission evidence from the FBI and investigators in Florida.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Grand County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 259-8115 or (435) 259-1397. Call or text (833) TELL-DOG to submit information on the case to Dog.