San Francisco sued by teens after mass arrests at skateboarding event

SAN FRANCISCO, USA – MAY 28 2018: Visitors walk near Dolores Park on San Francisco background in the Memorial day,

SAN FRANCISCO (NewsNation) — Four teenagers have filed a class-action lawsuit against the city of San Francisco after more than 100 people, most of the children, were arrested last summer at an annual skateboarding event.

For years, skaters have gathered on Dolores Street across from Dolores Park for an impromptu hill bombing event. A hill bomb is a maneuver in skateboarding in which a skater navigates a steep hill at high speed.

The lawsuit claims officers subjected dozens of teens to “prolonged, inhumane outdoor detention” following the mass arrests. Many of those detained were not part of the event or were trying to leave, according to the lawsuit.

Those who were over 18 were arrested, cited and eventually released — but not until after hours of delay, according to the lawsuit.

According to local news outlet Mission Local, all charges against the corralled individuals were later dropped.

Critics of the event say it has been marred by violence in recent years.

In 2022, at least one fight broke out and someone was stabbed. In 2020, a cyclist died after speeding downhill and colliding with a skater, according to Mission Local.