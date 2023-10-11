DPS urging Texans to ‘remain vigilant’ after Israel attacks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said it has concerns after the recent attacks against Israel and want to remind Texans to remain vigilant at all times, as well as report any suspicious activity, according to a news release from DPS.

DPS responded to Gov. Gregg Abbott’s directive this week to work with local partners and federal intelligence agencies to heighten public safety measures due to the Israel attacks, the release said.

However, DPS said it is not aware of any specific, credible threats to Texas at this time. Though, the department said it has concerns the current conflict could inspire homegrown violent extremists and foreign terrorist organizations in the United States to target the Jewish community and institutions that are associated with Israel outside of the Middle East, according to DPS.

The agency encourages Texans to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity via iWatchTexas. The iWatchTexas program is a critical resource used for reporting suspicious activity in communities across the state. Tips can be reported on the iWatchTexas website, the iOS or Android mobile app or by calling 844-643-2251, DPS said.

DPS said Texans can download the iWatchTexas mobile app, which is free.