A man who drove off a 100-foot cliff in California was rescued after five days trapped in his truck.

The Kern County Fire Department said on its website that a vehicle at the bottom of a 100-foot cliff off Comanche Point Road was reported at 10:58 a.m.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a “badly damaged” pickup truck and one person at the bottom of the ravine, Kern County Fire said.

Using a rope rescue system, one firefighter was lowered down the ravine to find the driver, and then three more firefighters were lowered to secure the driver in a Stokes basket before they were taken to safety. The driver, who was “injured” and “immobilized” was then taken to a local hospital.

They had been in the ravine since Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to Kern County Fire.