(NewsNation) — A freight train transporting new cars, vans and trucks derailed east of Williams, Arizona, on Thursday, according to local authorities.

At least 23 of the train’s cars derailed and were damaged, but no one was injured, according to Coconino County Emergency Management.

The incident happened around midnight. Authorities are monitoring the incident, and cleanup is underway. The drone footage released by Coconino County shows an aerial view of the wreckage.