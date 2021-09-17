Durst found guilty of killing of his best friend

Robert Durst in his wheelchair spins in place as he looks at people in the courtroom as he appears in a courtroom in Inglewood, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, with his attorneys for closing arguments presented by the prosecution in the murder trial of the New York real estate scion who is charged with the longtime friend Susan Berman’s killing in Benedict Canyon just before Christmas Eve 2000. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles jury found New York real estate heir Robert Durst guilty of shooting his friend, Susan Berman.

Jurors deliberated about 7 hours over three days before announcing they had reached a decision in the slaying.

Durst, 78, faces life in prison for Berman’s murder. She was killed in her Los Angeles home in December 2000.

Prosecutors said Durst silenced Berman to prevent her from telling police what she knew about the disappearance and suspected killing of his wife in New York in 1982.

Durst testified he didn’t kill his wife or Berman, though he said he’d lie if he had done so.

He was acquitted of murder in the 2001 killing of a neighbor in Texas.