Ex-LAPD officer accused of child rape released

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A former Los Angeles police officer who was arrested last week on suspicion of raping a child is no longer in custody because he was a juvenile when the crime occurred, authorities explained Thursday.

Diego Jose Miranda Lopez , who was a probationary officer assigned to the North Hollywood area, was arrested April 20 in connection with an incident that occurred before he worked with the LAPD, according to the department.

He resigned when confronted with the allegations.

Lopez was arrested on suspicion of forcible rape of a child under 14 years old. He was held without bail at LAPD’s Valley Jail, but police on Thursday said he was no longer in custody.

In a short statement, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said the incident was a “juvenile matter” that was referred back to police.

“As in all juvenile cases we are restricted in what we can share with the public. We can say that the case was returned to the law enforcement for further investigation,” the statement read.