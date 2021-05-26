Explosive devices found in San Jose house that was on fire before mass shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspicious house fire in San Jose that broke out just before a mass shooting at a light rail facility may be connected, according to Mayor Sam Liccardo.

The San Jose Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Angmar Ct at 6:36 a.m. for a fire. It was a single-family home and the fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m.

The shooting was reported around 6:45 a.m.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said there were explosive devices inside the house that was on fire on Angmar Ct.

The fire department said there were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.