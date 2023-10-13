Fake anti-trans letter provokes investigation at college campus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — University police are in the midst of investigating a letter with anti-transgender medical care rhetoric that a UNLV representative said was sent by someone impersonating their president.

“The university was recently notified by one of our healthcare partners stating that they’d received what was believed to be a fraudulent letter representing UNLV and outlining care for patients referred to this provider by our gender care team. The origins of the letter, which was confirmed to be fraudulent, are being investigated by University Police Services,” the UNLV representative wrote in a statement to NewsNation affiliate KLAS Friday morning.

No additional details were provided as to the contents of the letter or when it was first received. KLAS is awaiting a response from UNLV Police.

UNLV formed its gender care team in 2019, what the representative says was “a first for higher education in Nevada.” A 2023 article written by the university’s student affairs communication and marketing director says it began as a way to understand hormone replacement treatments for transgender patients before expanding to health and wellness services.

“We believe everyone should have access to medical and mental health care in an environment that’s supportive, accepting, and respectful,” the UNLV representative wrote to KLAS.

This is a developing story.