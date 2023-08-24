Family sues DoorDash after father hit, killed by driver in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — The family of a man who was killed earlier this summer in Los Angeles after he was hit by a car that was allegedly driven by a DoorDash delivery driver has filed a wrongful death suit against the company.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the wife and son of Bing Wang, a 51-year-old Chinese national who was hit and killed in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood on June 7.

Bing Wang, Wenxuan Wang, and Xiaomei Wang are shown in this undated photo provided by the family’s attorneys.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene on the 6100 block of West Pico Boulevard and determined that a Hyundai sedan hopped the curb and hit the family on the sidewalk. The lawsuit says that the family was doing some sightseeing in Los Angeles when they were hit.

Wang and his wife, Xiaomei, both suffered major injuries and their son, Wenxuan, suffered moderate injuries. They were all hospitalized, but the family patriarch later died and Xiaomei required amputation of her left leg.

First responders on the scene of a crash in Carthay that sent three people to the hospital on June 7, 2023. (KTLA)

The driver of the vehicle is identified in the lawsuit as a delivery driver for DoorDash, the San Francisco-based food delivery service. The driver, or “Dasher” as they are referred to by the company, was in the middle of a delivery, documents allege.

The lawsuit accused the company of being responsible for Wang’s death due to the “negligent actions of its driver.” Documents also state that the surviving members of the family suffered “catastrophic physical and emotional injuries.”

A DoorDash sticker is shown in the window of a vehicle that struck the Wang family in Los Angeles on June 7, 2023.

“The Wang family traveled here from China to provide a better life for their son. Little did they know that within hours of being here, their lives would be forever changed and torn apart by the reckless actions of a DoorDash delivery driver,” Robert Glassman, the family’s attorney said. “A young man had to literally watch his father get killed and his mother lose her entire leg because of this ‘dasher’ driving fast and loose to make this multi-billion-dollar food delivery company a few more bucks.”

The Wang family is seeking an undisclosed amount of past and future damages related to Wang’s death, including for economic damages, medical damages and the family’s pain and suffering.

Bing Wang and Xiaomei Wang are shown in this undated photo provided by Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi LLP

When reached for comment regarding the filing of the lawsuit, a DoorDash spokesperson provided the following statement:

“This is a deeply tragic and heartbreaking incident, and we offer our deepest sympathies to the Wang family and their loved ones.”

The delivery driver remained on scene following the crash and has cooperated with the investigation, officials said. It’s unclear if criminal charges have been filed against him.