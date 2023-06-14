Family that reported aliens stands by original story

(NewsNation) — The Las Vegas family that reported seeing aliens roaming their backyard spoke with NewsNation’s Nancy Loo.

The family is in lockdown in their house, claiming they’re being threatened by people accusing them of engaging in an elaborate hoax. They’re “skiddish, anxious and scared,” but Loo says they’re standing by their original story.

On April 30, the family claimed something crashed in their backyard, prompting them to call 911 about “nonhuman” beings. Several people reportedly saw them, too.

Investigators have turned up no concrete answers in the case.