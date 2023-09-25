Battle of the bears: Fat Bear Week set to begin Oct. 4

The current reigning Fat Bear Week champion, bear 747 stands in a rushing river. This bear is one of the most dominant males using Brooks River, and at his peak is estimated to weigh almost 1400 lbs. (NPS Photo/F. Jimenez)

(NewsNation) — The battle of the bears is set to begin as the National Parks Service has announced the dates for Fat Bear Week.

Running from Oct. 4-10, Fat Bear Week asks the public to help determine which brown bear in Alaska’s Katmai National Park has packed on the most pounds to prepare for hibernation.

Reigning champion 747 will be up against other bears including four-time winner 480, also known as Otis.

Launched in 2014, the photos of the bears came from livestream cameras in the park, which captured views of the bears stuffing themselves with salmon ahead of winter hibernation.

The Brooks River, where the cameras are located, is one of the last great salmon runs left, making it critical for the bear’s survival.

The bracket-style competition inspired more than one million votes in 2022. The Park also holds a Fat Bear Junior competition for cubs, which will be held on Sept. 28-29.

