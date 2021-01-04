Father drowns trying to save his children at a California beach

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A father drowned Sunday trying to save his children after they got swept into the water at a Sonoma County beach in northern California.

The 6-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy are still missing and presumed dead, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff.

The father, 40, jumped into the water after his kids got taken by the large waves while playing too close to the water, officials say.

His body was pulled from the ocean after several agencies and rescue swimmers arrived to Blind Beach Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

Several agencies, including the United States Coast Guard, continue to search for the two children in the water.