FBI investigating 1996 cold case in California

(KRON) — Stulsaft Park in Redwood City is closed due to police activity as law enforcement officers look for new evidence related to the 1996 disappearance of Ylva Hagner, KRON4 has confirmed. The FBI and local police headed back out for a second day Thursday to search the park and the backyard of a nearby home located at 3789 Farm Hill Boulevard.

Authorities declined to elaborate on what evidence might have surfaced that led them to search the two locations. The Belmont Police Department is the lead agency in the case; however, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is also involved in the activity.

“The FBI is working with the Belmont PD this morning,” an FBI spokesperson told KRON4. “We are providing forensic support with our evidence response team.”

Ylva Hagner has been missing since Oct. 14, 1996. She was 42 years old at the time of her disappearance and is described as 5-foot-6, 110 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Police said she they think she was a Palo Alto resident at the time of her disappearance and was working for a tech company.

Public records show that the home where the backyard search is being conducted belongs to the Pressburger TT Living Trust and was previously owned by Thomas Pressburger, who bought it in 1996.

According to a report in SFGate, Hagner was dating Thomas Pressburger at the time of her disappearance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.