Feeling the heat: How one restaurant is finding scarce sriracha

(NewsNation) —Supply chain issues have been wreaking havoc on pretty much every industry in the world since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago.

Virtually nothing has been left untouched by supply chain woes … not even sriracha.

Jalapeno peppers, which are a must-have ingredient to make the famous hot sauce, are hard to get right now, which means companies that make sriracha, specifically the Huy Fong Foods version, have had to cut back on production.

Bé Ù Kitchen in Los Angeles relies on sriracha for its food and has gotten creative to bring it into its restaurant. Customers who bring in a bottle of sriracha can score some free food.

“The response has been tremendous,” said owner Uyen Le. “We have folks coming in with like one bottle and then we have other folks who are like ‘oh I tracked down 12 for you, I am going to bring them all in,’ or somebody said they had a case laying around and they went and picked it up.”

