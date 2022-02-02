FILE – In this May 18, 2021, file photo, homes sit on a hill behind pump jacks operating at the Inglewood Oil Field in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles City Council is expected to vote Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, on a measure that would ban new oil and gas wells in the nation’s second most populous city and phase out hundreds of existing ones. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(NewsNation Now) — Last week, the Los Angeles City Council approved a measure to ban new oil and gas wells and phase out existing ones. The city has thousands of oil wells.

The council directed the city attorney to draft an ordinance to prohibit oil and gas drilling in Los Angeles, change zoning laws to make drilling illegal and study how to legally phase out existing wells. The council also created a jobs program to transition oil and gas workers to other industries.

The bobbing of pump jacks is not your typical image of Los Angeles, but there are about 5,000 active and idle wells.

Angelenos have long suffered and complained of health problems linked to oil pollution in the city.

“Most people don’t realize just how much oil and gas production is still going on in the second-largest city in America,” Paul Kerkorian, Los Angeles City Council member, said. “We have over 600,000 people in this city who live within a half-mile of an active oil and gas well.”

Krekorian co-sponsored the ordinance just passed by the L.A. City Council to ban any new wells and phase out existing wells over the next five years.

But it won’t happen without a fight.

“Folks in this industry would, like any other industry, if the government were to come and illegally seize your private property, they wouldn’t stand back and they would fight that,” Rock Zierman, CEO at California Independent Petroleum Association, said. “I would expect that’s the case here as well.”

The oil industry claims a ban on L.A. drilling will drive up gas prices and cost thousands of jobs.

City leaders dispute that and say the phase-out coincides with programs to transition workers to clean-energy jobs.

For the mainly Black and Latino residents who live near the wells, the end of urban drilling can’t happen soon enough.

“One of the issues that we have with a lot of our community spaces, recreational spaces and sacred spaces is that we have the proximity of oil drilling,” Ashley Hernandez, who lives near a drilling site, said. “So we are dealing with major health issues.”

“If we reduce any local production, we’re simply going to have to replace them with foreign imports into our crowded ports from countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Ecuador,” Zierman said.

Supporters stress the push is against city drilling, which is said to provide just 1% of the petroleum used by local refineries.

“Even if we were to shut down every single well in the city of Los Angeles tomorrow, it would have a negligible, statistically insignificant impact,” Krekorian said.

At the state level, California has moved to ban all drilling within 3,200 feet of homes, schools and hospitals — part of an ongoing statewide push to transition away from fossil fuels.