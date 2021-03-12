Fires set near federal courthouse in Portland as officers clash with protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests erupted outside a federal courthouse in Portland Thursday night, as fires were set and federal service officers used chemical munitions to move the crowd back.

A group of about 50-60 people dressed in black were seen near the Mark Hatfield Federal Courthouse ripping down plywood, spray painting graffiti and setting fires. After a while, Federal Protective Officers pushed them back with tear gas and less-lethal munitions, NewsNation affiliate KOIN reported.

Over the course of about two hours, multiple skirmishes were seen as protesters set fires, officers put them out, then pushed the protesters back again. Tear gas was used outside the federal courthouse and protesters were arrested or detained.

Earlier in the day, a group dressed in black marched through the area and someone smashed a pane of glass. The fence may have come down but boards were put back up on the windows of the courthouse Thursday afternoon.

At least one person was arrested during the afternoon demonstrations, Portland Police Bureau Sgt. Kevin Allen said. Police were called about trespassers in the lobby of an office building in the 1300 block of SW 5th Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. PST. When officers arrived, they found about 30 people who refused to leave, including some who were smoking inside the building and some who had pets with them, police said.

People in the group then damaged a TV and the front doors to the building, according to police.

Officers later arrested one person on the steps of the federal courthouse. Police said 22-year-old Darby M. Howard resisted arrest and punched an officer in the face. Howard faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Earlier, dozens of people marched through the streets of downtown Portland in a rally believed to be in support of indigenous people.

Many people held signs, including a large one that read: “Protect the land, end America.”

‘Self-described anarchists’

With an online post indicating a “direct action” protest is planned for Portland’s Pearl District on Friday, the Pearl District Neighborhood Association hosted a meeting with representatives from the police department and Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office.

Robert King, the mayor’s senior public safety adviser, said the group spearheading recent protests is made up of “self-described anarchists.”

Vandals damaged windows at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland, Oregon, on March 11, 2021. (NewsNation affiliate KOIN)

“Coming in to the weekend, we of course, as the chief has indicated, have staffed up,” King told KOIN. “We are aware of the event that’s been advertised for (Friday).”

King also said the mayor’s office is aware of a number of other events coming in the next few weeks.

“The mayor will meet this week with the Acting U.S. Attorney to talk more about this group and potential assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s office and other federal entities to hold individuals involved in this conduct accountable,” King said.

During the last “direct action” event in the Pearl District, residents yelled at vandals and marchers to “go home.” At the meeting, neighbors asked if it would help to hold a counterprotest on Friday.

“Protest is fine, that’s not what we’re talking about,” PPB Deputy Chief Chris Davis said. “With this group, this is a small group that is bent on destroying things. And what they want is a conflict. My advice is — don’t give them a conflict.”

Davis said the best thing people can do rather than fighting with demonstrators is to provide information, video or photos regarding crimes that do happen.