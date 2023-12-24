First responders rescue man stuck under concrete on side San Diego cliff

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — First responders on Friday rescued a middle-aged man who slipped and fell under broken concrete sections on the side of a cliff in Ocean Beach. Fire officials believe he may have been stuck there for up to three days.

Around 3:42 p.m. Thursday, a rescue team responded to Cable St. and Orchard Ave. for a medical emergency after someone heard a man calling for help, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

At 11 a.m. Friday, first responders were able to rescue him, lifting him out on a stretcher.

During a news conference Thursday evening, SDFD Battalion Chief Craig Newell said rescuers discovered the man underneath a rip rap tunneling, attempting to create a shelter.

While tunneling, he slid further down and became wedged underneath the rock at the bottom of the tunnel, which is about 12-15 feet down in the hillside, according to Newell.

The victim, who is in stable condition, was able to communicate with first responders, per SDFD. Rescuers did not give him food during the rescue in case he vomited, but were able to give him water and Gatorade in increments. They also kept him warm through the night with blankets and hot packs.

A SDFD spokesperson on Friday said medics had to be lowered into the small space, with only a 12 to 18 inch entrance, face first to apply IV’s to the man.

When rescue crews arrived on the scene, he was being crushed by rock and debris from the waist down. During the nearly two-day rescue, first responders were able to go in through the bottom to relieve pressure on his legs.

In order to free him, two of the smallest first responders — one from San Diego, one from San Bernardino — were able to be lowered into the hole to drill small holes and set micro blasts to remove rock surrounding him, SDFD reported Friday.

The man, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to the hospital for major trauma injuries, SDFD reports. He is believed to have injuries to his abdomen, legs, and is dehydrated.

The storm and high tide delayed efforts to free him from the hole, SDFD said. Crews had to wait for the tide to recede before they were able to free him using specialized equipment.

Around 150 first responders worked since Thursday afternoon to free the man. Law enforcement blocked off nearby roadways, and food was brought in as rescue crews worked on 6-hour rotations.

The Chula Vista Fire Urban Search & Rescue team members, County of San Diego US&R team members, San Diego Police Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s cave rescue team assisted with the rescue.