Five Los Angeles mass vaccination sites close because city ran out of doses

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Five mass vaccination sites in Los Angeles will be temporarily closed starting Friday because the city does not have enough COVID-19 vaccines.

Those sites, which include places like Dodgers Stadium, had to begin turning people away on Thursday because they ran out before the slated closing on Friday.

The incident underscored the severe shortage of supply as California tries to expand vaccinations beyond medical workers and seniors to other groups including essential workers and teachers.

Los Angeles County officials said they hope to expand eligibility in the coming weeks, but acknowledged there will be competition to get doses until the supply chain opens up.

The sites will reopen when the city receives more vaccines, Mayor Eric Garcetti said — probably not until after the Presidents Day holiday.

The city received a scant 16,000 doses this week, compared to 90,000 doses the week before. The reason for the substantial drop wasn’t clear, Garcetti said. He urged federal and state agencies to send vaccines to the city.