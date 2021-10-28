DENVER (KDVR) — A flight was diverted to Denver on Wednesday evening after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant, according to American Airlines.

An airport official confirmed the flight, which departed John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, diverted to Denver on its way to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.

“American Airlines flight 976 with service from New York (JFK) to Santa Ana (SNA) diverted to Denver (DEN) due to a passenger who physically assaulted a flight attendant. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate where law enforcement removed and apprehended the passenger,” the airline said in a statement.

The flight attendant was transported to a local hospital, American Airlines said.

FlightAware shows the flight No. 976 departed at 4:29 p.m. Eastern time and arrived in Denver at 6:38 p.m. Mountain time.

According to American Airlines, the flight attendant was a woman and suffered injuries.

The passenger responsible will be banned from American Airlines flights, the airline said.

The FBI is investigating.

American Airlines issued this statement in response to the incident: