Former gardeners, maintenance staff file lawsuit against Kim Kardashian, allege unpaid wages

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Seven former workers at Kim Kardashian’s Los Angeles area home have filed a lawsuit alleging that the beauty mogul failed to pay wages, provide meal breaks and cover expenses, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.

The former workers, who allegedly worked on the Hidden Hills property as maintenance staff and gardeners, say the reality star violated California labor laws.

The workers allege Kardashian did not pay for overtime and did not allow meal and rest breaks and claim that Kardashian withheld taxes from their wages without giving those amounts to the government, according to the LA Times.

According to LA Times reporting, one worker, Andrew Ramirez, was terminated when he inquired about his rights as an employee. Another employee, Andrew Ramirez Jr., was employed as a 16-year-old but worked longer than the maximum hours allowed under the California labor code.

The plaintiff’s attorney is also representing the plaintiffs in a similar suit against Kanye West, who Kardashian filed for divorce from in February after more than six years of marriage.

A spokesperson for Kardashian told Page Six, “These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services. Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff.”

“Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon.”

While Kim Kardashian West is named as defendant, the suit also lists “DOES 1 through 50, inclusive” — otherwise known as placeholders for individuals or businesses who are not named but may be added later, according to the LA Times.

Kardashian’s longtime reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is set to come to an end this year.