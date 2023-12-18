Former musician person of interest in Calif. woman’s disappearance

(NewsNation) — An ex-musician was named by local police as a person of interest in the disappearance of California woman Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann.

The El Cerrito Police Department said in a Nixle alert Saturday that Herrmann’s relatives reported her as missing on Dec. 12 after not hearing from her for over a week. Hermann was last seen Dec. 3 in Santa Cruz.

Investigators found her vehicle, a red Toyota Highlander SUV, in front of Theobald “Theo” Brooks Lengyel’s home. El Cerrito Police identified Lengyel, a rock musician who was once part of the band Mr. Bungle, as Hermann’s boyfriend.

Lengyel has not cooperated with the police investigation, the Nixle alert said.

After Herrmann, 61, went missing, police said Lengyel, 54, went to Portland, Oregon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the El Cerrito Police Department tip lines at (510) 215-4435 or Investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.

Herrmann is described as a Pacific Islander woman who is 5 feet, four inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair, police said.

Lengyel, meanwhile, is a 170-pound white man with brown eyes and hair. He stands at about five feet 10 inches. Police said he also goes by the name “Mylo Stone.”