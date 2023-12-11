Former students, friends, faculty gather to honor professor killed in UNLV shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Neighbors, students, and faculty members all gathered in front of UNLV Professor Naoko Takemaru’s home Saturday to honor the professor who was killed in a shooting on the university’s campus.

Takemaru, 69, was an Associate Professor of Japanese Studies. She also authored a book, “Women in the Language and Society of Japan: The Linguistic Roots of Bias,” and wrote articles for journals. According to her UNLV biography, she oversaw the entire Japanese Studies Program and taught upper-division courses on Japanese language, culture, and business.

The intimate setting outside of Takemaru’s house gave a look at the type of person she was in and outside of the classroom.

“She was just a nice person that the world is going to miss,” Mario Reyes, Takemaru’s neighbor said.

Mario and April Reyes live next to Takemaru and hosted Saturday’s vigil.

“We are still very much in disbelief of what’s happened and I can’t believe or accept that we won’t see her ever again,” April said.

Candles, signs, and flowers lined the front of her garage and door, showing how much she was admired and cared for.

“She was an inspiring teacher. hired in 2003, to develop the Japanese language program. She succeeded admirably,” Dr. Margaret Hart said.

Many of the people who showed up for the vigil were former students who never forgot the impact she and other professors killed in the shooting had on their lives.

“She stayed in touch after I graduated. I also had Professor Chang,” Chad Saclolo said. “I’m more angry more than anything, that this happened and keeps happening. It hits a lot harder when you know the victims affected.”

This year marked Takemaru’s 20th anniversary as a faculty member of UNLV.