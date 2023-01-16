Friends question California lawyer’s death at Mexican resort

(NewsNation) — Elliot Blair, a public defender in Orange County, California died over the weekend, and his friends are questioning the official explanation that the death was an accident.

According to a GoFundMe page created Sunday, 33-year-old Blair and his wife Kim were in Rosarito Beach over the weekend to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

On Saturday, however, Elliot Blair was found dead at the Los Rocas Resort and Spa.

It is not yet known whether the man’s wife was with him at the time of his death. She is described as “shattered.”

Mexican authorities have said Elliot Blair was intoxicated when he fell from a fourth-floor balcony.

The GoFundMe, however, claims “Elliot was tragically killed” and “the victim of a brutal crime.”

Friends were also surprised by local reports that Elliot Blair was drunk.

“I did not know him to be a partier and I did not know his wife to be a partier,” said colleague and friend Mike Bruggeman. “Again, I don’t want to hurt any kind of investigation or anything like that but they were great people to be around and socialize with.”

Bruggeman is a friend of the couple who has also stayed at the Las Rocas resort, but that was before the State Department issued a travel warning for Baja California last year.

Rosarito Beach is in Baja California state a few miles south of the U.S. border.

The Blairs both worked as public defenders in Orange County. Elliot Blair joined the office in 2017 and was known for his dedication to fighting on behalf of the most vulnerable.

“He was a good lawyer — very positive force in our legal community in Orange County and he was kind of a rising star in the public defender’s office and a great guy to be around,” Bruggeman said.

The State Department continues to warn Americans to reconsider travel to Baja and Tijuana due to an increase in crime and kidnappings.

Relatives and friends of Elliot Blair are still waiting to hear more details about what happened.