Front of Las Vegas supermarket collapses, 4 people hurt

A view of a La Bonita supermarket after the storefront collapsed in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Authorities say several people were treated for unspecified minor injuries after the storefront collapse at the supermarket. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four people were injured when the front of a La Bonita Supermarket collapsed Friday morning at a strip shopping center in Las Vegas.

One of the injured people was rescued from the rubble by Clark County firefighters. All four were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

“They’re very fortunate. Later in the day, it might have been a different story,” Clark County Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Broadwell said.

Photos from the scene show debris in front of the building. The collapse was reported around 6:20 a.m. Forty-five fire rescue personnel responded to the call.

It was not immediately clear how many people were inside the building at the time. The store was scheduled to open at 6 a.m. Broadwell said the store would have been busier later in the day.

The damage appears to be confined to the front of the building. Chief Broadwell said the store had no interior damage and other businesses were not impacted.

Yogi B said he was driving his children to school when he saw the collapse.

“Water shooting out the side of the building, people running from the building. It was crazy,” he said. “I was just praying nobody was injured.”

Adolfo Navarret who works in La Bonita was drinking some coffee outside the store when he saw the windows begin to shake and initially thought it was an earthquake.

“As I turn around, I saw a bunch of debris and dust like coming my way. I back up and as I am backing up, I see the ceiling fall down,” he said. “Thankfully nobody inside the store got hurt.”

It’s unknown at this time what caused the collapse. Thunderstorms overnight produced windy conditions that may have been a factor.

The store will remain closed and no one is allowed inside. Employees could be sent to work at other store locations.

The store is in a strip mall built in 1979 with businesses including a restaurant and clothing, ice cream and beauty supply stores.