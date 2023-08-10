Funeral procession held for LA sheriff’s recruit struck by driver

(NewsNation) — Alejandro Martinez, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s recruit who died after being hit by a driver going on the wrong side of the road, was honored at a funeral procession Thursday.

Martinez was hit in November and spent eight months fighting for his life before succumbing to his injuries late July.

Martinez’s family remembered him as an “outstanding citizen” who grew up in the area and graduated from California State Northridge and joined the Army National Guard.

At the time of the accident, he was one of more than 70 recruits who were out on a training run at about 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, NewsNation local affiliate KTLA reported.

Around that time, officials said Nicholas Gutierrez, 22, from Diamond Bar, plowed into the large group with his SUV, leaving 25 people injured.

Gutierrez’s attorney claimed he fell asleep at the wheel. He was booked on a charge of attempted murder of peace officers but was released. The California Highway Patrol Highway Patrol said the investigation is ongoing.

In an emotional statement, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said tragically, Martinez was not able to fulfill his calling of helping others.

“Our condolences go out to Alejandro, his family, friends and Academy classmates,” the sheriff’s department wrote. “He will forever live in our hearts and never be forgotten.”

Martinez is survived by his two parents and his sister. Local flags were at half staff Thursday for the funeral.